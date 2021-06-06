20 Netflix series that don’t look good but are pretty good

There are so many series in the catalog of Netflix Spain deciding which one to watch is an almost heroic endeavor. In this search, in addition, it is common for us to discard options for small details (from a poster that does not convince us too much to a stupid argument, going through all those series that the platform’s catalog has left something buried without giving them a lot of publicity), but here we come to claim a few that, although they may seem uninteresting, you should not miss. A few series that will surprise you.

We talk about proposals like the recent one ‘Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy‘, which may seem a bit eccentric with its human-animal hybrids, but it hides a powerful’ coming-of-age ‘tale of hope and the search for family. Also ‘Good girls‘, a dramedia in which three very different mothers are involved in the world of crime almost without eating or drinking it, and’Julie and the phantoms‘, an adolescent series that has the tics of Disney Channel but that manages to fall in love with its music and its friendly protagonists. They are joined in this list by series ranging from a zombie detective who solves crimes while repressing her desire to eat brains (‘iZombie‘) to a’ sitcom ‘about a Cuban family that survives the hazards of living in the United States (‘Day to day‘), through the biopic of one of the most iconic Mexican singers of all time (‘Luis Miguel: The series‘) or a romantic comedy with sexually transmitted diseases through (‘Lovesick‘).

Have you already chosen the series that you are going to remove to the canceled list and are you going to give it a try? It is the day to dare. Take aim!

1 Sweet Tooth: The Deer Boy

Based on the comics of Jeff lemire, this Netflix series may seem unappetizing from the outside. Hybrids between humans and animals? A deer boy? Another apocalypse triggered by a deadly virus? Even so, do not hesitate to press play: it is a luminous adaptation, raised to the skies by the incredible performance of its young protagonist, Christian convery, and full of heart.

2 Lovesick

Okay, maybe when you read the synopsis you get a little broken: a guy discovers that he has a sexually transmitted disease and is forced to contact all his past partners, whether they were serious or one-night stands, to warn them. But this eccentric premise manages to become a great portrait of the friendship of the protagonists, of the coincidences of love and also of the passage to adult life (to the real one). The charisma of the protagonists also helps, Johnny Flynn, Antonia Thomas and Daniel Ings.

3 Madam CJ Walker: A Self Made Woman

In just four episodes we can learn the story of the African-American businesswoman Cj walker, whose hair products empire made her the first truly self-made millionaire woman capable of overcoming the barriers of American racism. And it is that balance between the friendly biopic and the more complicated themes that makes this miniseries starring Octavia spencer in a more than recommended option.

4 Julie and the phantoms

Three members of a marching band from the 90s who are dying to eat a bad hot dog and show up in 2020 to help a teenage girl overcome the death of her mother? Okay, it sounds crazy, but knowing that you are Kenny Ortega in garlic, we can ensure that at least ‘High School Musical’ fans will appreciate this little musical gem with ghosts, family traumas and great pop songs.

5 Good Girls

Three mothers with financial problems find a way out in … The world of crime! Are these three women made to deal with terrible criminals, illegal smuggling, and many millions of dollars that should go unnoticed? With two seasons (and apparently smooth sailing), this series starring Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman It will surprise you.

6 The Society

The legacy of ‘The Lord of the Flies’ lives on in this Netflix series, where a group of teenagers will have to learn to organize as a society after all the adults have disappeared from town, and all exits abroad are cut off. From anarchism to fascism, his story gives us a lesson in politics without losing the adolescent sauce.

7 Baby

This Italian series raised a lot of controversy after its premiere on Netflix, mainly because of the plot center of its story: the adventures of two young students who are involved in the world of prostitution. But don’t be misled by all those comments, and see for yourself that it is a series to pay attention to, especially with its newly released second season.

8 The Spy

Sacha Baron Cohen He shows he has a serious side in this miniseries based on the life of Israeli spy Eli Cohen. Set in the 1960s, it puts its protagonist in constant tension between professional duty and personal and family needs. It may not have been said much about it, but it is a series not to be missed.

9 Crazy Ex Girlfriend

Rachel Bloom It is a revelation in itself, and you should not miss it in this comedy-romantic-musical show made to measure. In this three-season series, she plays a woman obsessed with her youthful love.

10 On my block

It has not had much impact since it premiered earlier this year on Netflix, but it is already the favorite series of many users. Okay, you’re tired of teen comedies and you didn’t like ‘Everything Sucks!’, But this one is going to hook you for its honesty, its social message and the charm of its protagonists.

11 iZombie

A medical student turned zombie who, thanks to her ability to assimilate other people’s memories through the ingestion of brains, helps solve crimes? Crazy, right? Well, this crazy series continues to renew seasons, because it is as imaginative as it is enjoyable.

12 Luis Miguel, the series

Who would say that the serialized biopic of the Mexican singer would be interesting? His fans have surely eaten him several times by now, but for everyone else, it should be noted that it is more interesting than it might seem. Luis Miguel well worth it.

13 Anne with an “E”

The critics gave up before her (“irresistible”, according to Los Angeles Time), because it was undoubtedly one of the great series of 2017. A darker, but equally luminous adaptation of the literary classic ‘Ana la de Tejas Verdes’ by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

14 Day by day

It’s possibly the coolest, most honest, funniest sitcom on TV today, and you’re not watching it! Yes, those promotional images of a family hugging and laughing give an image of “another family series that does not interest me”, but you will be surprised to see how transgressive it can be.

15 Atypical

It does not seem like a very appealing series: an 18-year-old teenager tries to discover himself, with a somewhat autistic personality and a crazy desire to challenge his family. However, as much as you hate this type of sentimental drama, this one in particular is going to make you fall in love.

16 Kingdom

A mix of feudal Japan and the zombie apocalypse? If you like ‘geek’ stories, but full of action and tense moments, you cannot miss this South Korean blockbuster, which has gone through the platform more unnoticed than it should. An entertaining and chilling piece of genre.

17 Ash vs. Evil dead

If you enjoyed the saga of ‘Infernal Possession’, starring Bruce campbell, this series is going to be your new guilty pleasure: a festival of violence and good humor in the spirit of the classic films, recovering the same character three decades later. Spoiler: nothing has changed.

18 Gipsy

Little has been said about this series starring Naomi watts That divided the critic in a bad way. Although it is defined as a psychological thriller, what this Netflix original show really is is the inner journey of a character that opens on the channel before the viewer. It will not be to everyone’s taste, but it is very interesting.

19 Van Helsing

Well if you already bought the movie with Hugh jackmanPerhaps giving the Van Helsing character another chance is out of the question. However, if you are a die-hard fan of ‘The Walking Dead’ and you like iconic characters to give a change (in this case, gender), this will be a series that you will enjoy. And a lot.

20 Lady Dynamite

As absurd as it is great, this series starring the comedian Maria bamford It will leave you in awe. And not just for being shot in mockumentary format and for destroying any known sitcom convention. Plus, it will make you think (and laugh) about life.

