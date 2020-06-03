By: Luz Alarcón and Fernando Cuadros

Carlos Lozada, head of the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), reported that there will be an extension to start with the cuts in telecommunications services for users that owe more than three months.

“We are going to propose an extension of at least more days so that the population can take advantage of the subdivision. We have coordinated with Osiptel that it has to issue the norm that would have to come out tomorrow (today) ”, he specified.

YOU CAN SEE Congress: Transportation commission against norm that cuts off telephone and internet to debtors

Lozada argued that his sector ordered this measure because “the mechanism established by Osiptel to suspend the service gradually, which begins tomorrow (today), is very short because it does not allow the population to accept the fractionation or payment of a first receipt ».

As recalled, a resolution issued by Osiptel established that from today 3 of June operating companies could cut services for lack of payment.

In this regard, Leonie Roca, president of the Association for the Promotion of National Infrastructure (AFIN), noted that operators they have to communicate to users two days before the suspension of the service, so the exact date of the cut will depend on each company.

YOU CAN SEE They propose that operators guarantee 90% of internet speed

“Since tomorrow (today) the cut is in force for those who owe more than three months, but for example in the case of Claro, it has not yet communicated to any of its clients; so they will not cut tomorrow (today) ”, he said.

Movistar also informed La República that it has not yet started the suspension procedure. “We are evaluating the actions to follow,” he said.

Leonie Roca recalled that clients can request the fractionation of their receipts in up to 12 months, which is resolved in a maximum of 24 hours.

YOU CAN SEE Purple Party opposes the cut of telecommunications services for lack of payments

“Until Thursday, May 28, we had 800,000 requests, but in the last weekend, 700,000 more were added. In other words, until Monday afternoon there were 1.5 million interested customers, “said Roca.

About fractionation

To avoid the service outage, the operators allow their users to split up past due debts during 12 months. state of emergency (March 15 to June 30) and without interest or penalty.

In the case of Claro, for unpaid accounts of up to S / 100, it can be divided between 3 or 6 installments. While for higher amounts, they can be extended up to 12 installments. As it is an exceptional measure, they may request it only once.

YOU CAN SEE Ombudsman: Suspending telephony and internet puts telehealth, teleworking and distance education at risk

Movistar allows you to divide the receipts into 6 or 12 installments. To date, the company has provided this alternative to 900,000 users out of a total of 4.7 million active mobile lines.

For its part, Entel will allow splitting up to 3 receipts due in 12 months, and if a client opted for this measure in March, they can prorate the April fee. About 10% of its user base entered the subdivision. Likewise, Bitel reported that they can divide the debts of the overdue receipts into 3, 6 or 12 installments.

It should be noted that users who have their service suspended will have a minimum connectivity package. In other words, they will be able to receive calls, they will be given unlimited SMS, they will have access to «I learn at home» and to the platforms to consult the government bonds.

YOU CAN SEE Osiptel: Only 2.3% of clients have requested the fractionation of their receipts

Data

Scope. The suspension of the line due to non-payment would affect 35% of telephone users, who have a postpaid plan, according to Osiptel president Rafael Muente.

Late payment. AFIN President Leonie Roca noted that some operators had a delinquency ratio of up to 60%. In this regard, the Minister of Economy, Maria Alva, expressed that the high delinquency rate was registered in the families with higher incomes. “Osiptel’s measures have conditions so as not to affect vulnerable households,” he said.

subdivision conditions