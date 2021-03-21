20 movie objects that passed as futuristic and are actually very common

Large film productions always surprise us with their special plot and genre application, as well as costumes and makeup, but there are many things that we do not know that happen behind the scenes, such as some difficulties in which it is necessary to improvise with what that you have on hand to do what the script says.

Convenient to this, we have antithetical some articles of very popular use that have been used to complete sets, costumes and the occasional decoration. You will be surprised to understand that you may have a wrist supercomputer in your backpack or a fuel refiner to hallucinate in time in your kitchen.

1. Star Wars: Rogue One

If a metropolitan period is touched up, it can be an excellent futuristic location.

two. Back to the future 2

The fuel refiner is a coffee grinder.

3. The Mandalorian

An infrared thermometer can be a tool for repairing a spaceship.

Four. Total Recall

The computers these soldiers carry on their forearms are simple calculators.

5. Galaxy quest

Sigourney Weaver’s face says it all, as the weaponry that the alien carries in each tentacle is a gynecological speculum.

6. Star Wars: The Menace Appeared

For whatever reason, Anakin has a doggie pot in his shop.

7. Star Wars: The Skywalker Advance

Janna’s energy goal is actually two bows stuck together.

8. resident Evil

A glucometer as an electronic lock.

9. Mad Max: Fury Road

The strap that Max brings in the original frame is a floriculture fork.

10. The Mandalorian

The Greef Karga buckle is a folding barter penknife.

eleven. Star wars

Initially, Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber was a handle of a flash for old camera.

12. The Expanse

An electronic mosquito repellent is used as a plant scanner.

13. Abuse to kill

The worms in the tub that James Bond effectively dips his hands in is fishing bait.

14. The Mandalorian

A “Mermite” boat of the kind used by the US military can be used to place Grogu inside.

fifteen. Bones

Perfection entertainment seems to be an excellent tool for assessing manual dexterity.

16. The Mandalorian

This Coleman coffee pot can be a good droid.

17. Z Nation

One of the microphones on this radio transmitter is honestly a hair dryer.

18. Star trek

That Vital Signs Recorder subscription technology in effectiveness is a potato peeler.

19. Star gate

This other most futuristic medical machine is a trunk and ear clipper.

twenty. Star Trek: Pikard

This machine that replicates food in sincerity is a 3D printer.

Maybe we could create a great set with some things that we have in the house, it is just a matter of imagining and getting to work to give life to a science fiction panorama.