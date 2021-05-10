20 miniseries from HBO, Netflix, Movistar + and Amazon Prime Video that you should see without fail

Quick and easy to digest: current consumption on platforms has allowed a proliferation of miniseries, which do not tie the viewer to eternal seasons and endless waits between batches of episodes. A format with an in crescendo popularity and a greater relevance in the awards season.

From science fiction to raw reality on HBO

HBO is one of the platforms that has opted the most for this format, a pass to be able to extend later the most successful ones: Big Little Lies, Euphoria … For this, the company has had great names in the film sector and magnificent adaptations.

Alex Garland, known for his previous work as a filmmaker Ex machina or Annihilation, jumped into the world of television hand in hand with Devs. A science fiction universe about a secret laboratory in a computer engineering company. The science fiction miniseries involved a game with space-time dimensions, bringing the viewer closer to one of the best fictions of recent years.

Much harsher have been the accounts based on real events of Chernobyl, Homeland Y Could destroy you, three series that share a strong social criticism and a message so that we learn not to repeat the past. This is how issues such as the explosion of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in the 70s, the Basque conflict and the violation of Michaela Coel, protagonist and creator of Could destroy you. Topics in which an exalted woman is not far behind Amy adams with the murder thriller Open wounds, based on the work of Gillian Flynn and awarded worldwide. A catalog of miniseries that could be completed with countless and magnificent productions such as Watchmen, Burning bush, Years and years, It’s a sin, The conspiracy against America…

Netflix’s huge offer

The streaming service of Reed hastings It has become one of the largest repositories of series and movies today. The platform thus has countless miniseries to enjoy, especially those with a social and critical touch.

The Get Down, Unorthodox, This is how they see us or Lady’s gambit In this way they share a vision against racism and machismo that have plagued the world for centuries. From a Bronx music group to the ultra-Orthodox American Jewish community, through the injustice of the North American authorities or the hard work of a female chess player in the 60s, Netflix contains fictions for all tastes. Important mention of especially creative productions such as Maniac, starring Emma Stone, Jonah Hill and Justin Theroux, which talks about a failed pharmaceutical trial.

Lots of police and a trip to the homeland in Movistar +

The Movistar company’s platform shines especially in the creation of its original content, which is increasingly positioned as some of the best fiction of the moment. This has allowed some big names in Spanish cinema such as Rodrigo Sorogoyen (The kingdom, may God forgive us) collaborate with the streaming service to create miniseries. This is how last year came Riot gear, where a problematic uncontrolled eviction caused a special group of the police to suffer a series of consequences. It would not be the only fiction of this kind. In 2020, Dani de la Torre and Alberto Marini they also created Unit, a thriller based on a unit of the National Police specialized in jihadist terrorism.

Much more emotional was the trip to the past of the series Tomorrow, Arde Madrid and El Palmar de Troya. The first starring Aura Garrido and Oriol Pla on a trip to Barcelona in the 60s, showing the search for promising opportunities that the big city offered. For its part, Paco Leon brought us the story of Ava Gardner in Spain with Madrid burns and the docuseries El Palmar de Troya he taught us the history of the Andalusian sect.

From Woody Allen to Reese Witherspoon, Best of Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has bet heavily on content made by great directors such as Woody Allen (Manhattan) or Stephen Frears (Philomena), produced by renowned figures such as the actress Reese withersopoon or written by screenwriters with a long history of Russell T. Davies (Queer as folk).

On Crisis in Six Scenes, Woody Allen had the presence of Miley Cyrus. The comic miniseries is set in the bosom of a middle-class family in the turbulent 1960s in the United States, who is surprised by an unexpected guest. For its part, Little Fires Everywhere It had Witherspoon as producer and protagonist and was based on the conflict created between a local journalist and her neighbor, with the latter’s arrival at the scene.

Much more controversial are A Very English Scandal, My Sexual Experiences with Dick, and ZeroZeroZero. Russell T. Davies wrote the miniseries A Very English Scandal, Directed by Setephen Frears, about the true story of the first gay British politician, who was on trial for attempted murder. Likewise, My sexual experiences with Dick was entering the crisis of a marriage (Kathryn Hahn and Griffin Dunne) obsessed with a teacher named Dick (Kevin bacon). In addition, Amazon Prime also has in its catalog with ZeroZeroZero, the Italian miniseries that adapts the book of the same name by Roberto Saviano about a huge shipment of cocaine.