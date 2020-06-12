Through Twitter, the Spanish singer indicated that one of his messages was censored on Facebook because it involved the president of his country

Again, Miguel Bosé showed his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine, now on the occasion of a message you posted on Facebook and assures, it was censored. The reason, he indicates, is for questioning seriously to the President of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, for having supported with several millions of euros to Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

The singer-songwriter opened a new thread in Twitter to explain what in his theory is an alliance between the founder of his Microsoft and the Spanish president, to implant the 5G network through vaccines against COVID-19, which would be distributed by the World Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), with which the Gates couple collaborates very actively.

REGARDING THE CENSORSHIP I HAVE HAD ON FACEBOOK: “Sorry, Mr. Sánchez, I rectify my CENSORED note, I did not expect less … GAVI, the World Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization, with which the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation actively collaborates, since the majority of your investment is for research in the VACCINES area, (I have had to go down to Wikipedia to gather information that is not suspected of CENSORSHIP), it is the organization to which you have just awarded € 50M (this is you say), from public coffers not out of pocket, to support your CHILDREN’S VACCINATION campaign especially in poor or underdeveloped countries, incomparable charitable work, we will see its consequences, ”Bosé wrote in a series of tweets.

SPANISH and swear to them that what they are going to inject is ABSOLUTELY OUT OF ALL RISK OR OTHERWISE YOU WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR EVERYTHING AND EVERY ONE OF THE CONSEQUENCES THAT MAY CAUSE AND / OR AFFECT YOUR HEALTH.

“That gesture, therefore, is made to you as a PARTNER of Mr. Bill Gates, thus strengthening with him and Melinda (which goes in the package), the relationship that between the two was made public the day you donated € 125M of taxpayers’ money to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, I earnestly hope that it was not out of his pocket (if not a wreck!). ALL, ABSOLUTELY ALL except you and your henchmen, we know perfectly well who this dark being is and what he is after. If you don’t find out, you generally need it. But my point is…. In your complete speech, not in the abbreviated one, in which you extend your request to the territories of Latin America, if I remember correctly, you name GAVI up to 6 or 7 times. Why? Do you have shares in this company? What benefits do they promise you? Because the Spaniards, we know that none, “questioned the famous interpreter of I will love you.

The pharmaceutical company GAVI, for those who do not know it, is owned by the BILL & MELINDA GATES Foundation, the specialists in failed vaccines that have caused so many victims around the world. India has expelled and denounced them. Africa still carries its consequences. Kenya has uncovered pic.twitter.com/EXzdnEaCdd – Miguel Bosé (@BoseOfficial) June 9, 2020

It should be noted that a few days ago, Miguel had reproached the socialist government of Spain for allying himself with Bill Gates: “The GAVI pharmaceutical company, for those who do not know it, is owned by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the specialists in failed vaccines that so many victims have caused around the world ”, the same message in which he disagreed that the Coronavirus vaccine be applied, since microchips will be implanted in the world population, with the sole purpose of having absolute control over it.