The adult film actress, recently underwent plastic surgery on her nose and says she feels prettier and ready to go to the altar.

Mia Khalifa, one of the stars of the adult cinema more important of recent times (the second place in Google searches worldwide), and who has left his millions of followers shocked with the hot photos in little clothes that share on social networks, underwent a nose surgery to give you a New appearance to his face.

This aesthetic procedure also accompanies his decision to withdraw from « porn » cinema, his life change and his radical change of appearance. In a post on Instagram, he shared with his more than 20 million followers a message in which he also reflected on beauty stereotypes.

« Dr. Dugar has just changed my life and I couldn’t be happier or ready for more than 75 people to look at my profile at my wedding, » wrote the 27-year-old, who is just months away from marrying the Swedish chef. Robert Sandberg.

The Lebanese said she was happy after surgery on her nose, since the change was not so dramatic, as she was able to keep her « strong Middle Eastern nose (and) just soften it to make it more feminine. »

In her publication, Mia also pointed out that physical stereotypes based on characters seen on social networks should not be idealized or followed, since it is not healthy to make unrealistic comparisons: “If you have ever looked at my“ bubis ”and you want them to be Yours look like this, please remember that mine are made of the same material as the spatula in your kitchen drawer, « concluded the popular former » porn « star.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas