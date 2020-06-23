Mhoni Vidente had warned of an earthquake in Mexico days before on his YouTube channel

Days before, the morning of Tuesday, June 23, Mhoni Vhidente predicted the earthquake that hit Mexico City, whose epicenter was registered in the state of Oaxaca and its magnitude of 7.5.

Through one of her videos broadcast on her official YouTube channel, the visionary announced that an earthquake would be registered in Mexico and that its consequences would not be serious.

« You see very strong things in terms of climate, you can see an earthquake in Mexico without serious consequences, » was the prediction of Mhoni Vidente that was fulfilled.

#Earthquake # 23June #CdMx #Mhoni pic.twitter.com/kNLS3fHLqJ – Mhoni Seer (@mhonividente) June 23, 2020

Minutes after the earthquake, Mhoni Vidente herself published on her Twitter account that her prediction had been fulfilled.

Celebrities react to the earthquake this morning in Mexico

Courtesy of TVyNovelas