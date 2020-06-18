The astrologer visualizes that at the end of this month, in different countries, a wave of tragedies and natural catastrophes will be unleashed

Mhoni Seer surprised with his predictions issued this June 17, because he visualizes that in the last days of this month, there will be several catastrophes that will shake different countries, which they will completely change the course of the world.

The Cuban astrologer warned that from June 27, according to the Ace of spades card in the Tarot, something very serious will happen in the entire world, which will unleash a war between Korea, China, Russia and the United States.

According to the fortune teller, the energies of hatred throughout the planet will continue to move, so she invited the population to join in prayer and reverse these negative events.

A few days ago, he also revealed that he sees a series of natural catastrophes, starting on June 21, highlighting a high intensity hurricane that would completely cross the Gulf of Mexico.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas