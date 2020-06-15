The producer of Quererlo todo, a novel starring Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera unveiled its cast

Televisa started the engines for the next soap operas that can be enjoyed on the Las Estrellas signal. Producer Ignacio “Nacho” Sada returned to San Ángel and announced a large part of the cast of the melodrama titled: Wanting everything.

The story will be set in a hacienda and has too many scenes on horseback, revealed the same protagonists of the soap opera, Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera, who have already acted together in « Hijos de la luna », produced by Nicandro Díaz.

Among the first confirmed are: Víctor González, Scarlet Gruber, Olivia Bucio, Alexis Ayala, Sara Corrales, Alejandro Tommasi, Lalo Palacios, Roberto Blandón, Luz María Jerez and Manuel Ojeda

Although no further details about the production have been revealed, it was learned that the story will last around six months and will air at 4:30 p.m. on Las Estrellas.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas