Now that Mayrín Villanueva plays Rubí’s mother in the new version of the soap opera, the actress talks about what it means to give life to an older woman

Mayrín Villanueva appeared on the Hoy program to discuss his role in the new version of Ruby, where he gives life to the mother of the protagonist.

At 49, Eduardo Santamarina’s wife explained that it did not bother her that she was chosen to give life to Doña Refugio, a character played by Ana Martin in the past.

« At the beginning it is like‘ there is little I will look so big as to make the character of Rubí’s mother, « he assured.

However, Mayrín Villanueva did an analysis, and after realizing that « time passes » and her career has proliferated, it was expected that she would be chosen for a great project.

« It is accepting the passing of the years and also the passing of the career as an actress, because otherwise they would not have offered it to me, » she added.

Mayrín Villanueva applauded that as an actress, she does not always have to look good in the painting, because if her character requires it, there is no reason to come out dressed.

