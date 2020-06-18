Jesus Méndoza, boyfriend of Mayeli Alonso, clarifies the alleged sexual abuse he would have committed against his son

Before the scandal over the alleged sexual abuse that Mayel Alonso’s boyfriend would have committed against his own son, denounced by the child’s mother, Jesús Mendoza comes out to face up and give his version of this controversy.

“My son deserves to be respected and so do I, it is something completely false that was invented against me. I am a very gentlemanly person, I do not like to talk about it, all this is due to the fact that my son’s mother begins to have a business relationship with Mayeli Alonso’s partner, ”the singer commented to the program De primer mano.

Jesús Méndoza flatly denied that he had committed any sexual abuse against his own son and blamed the former partner of Mayeli Alonso (Lupillo Rivera) with the business that the former partner of Mayeli has.

The singer denied that Mayeli Alonso was unfaithful to Lupillo Rivera with him. « I started my romance with her, after their separation, » he said. « First we were a boyfriend, then we separated because she had a lot of problems with her divorce and then we got back together, » said the 27-year-old Mexican regional interpreter.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas