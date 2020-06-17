The document of the Los Angeles Court in which the actor files for divorce for « irreconcilable differences » came to light

Although it was in early March of this year that Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez they issued a statement to announce your breakupToday we know that the ex-partner was separated from December 10, 2019, according to the document of the Los Angeles Court, which proves that it was the actor who filed for divorce of the daughter of Eugenio Derbez.

Although due to the COVID-19 pandemic, declared days after the announcement, Mauricio and Aislinn spent almost the entire quarantine together, so that their daughter, Kailani, 2, could be close to both, a few days ago Derbez revealed that They live in different houses and this has not affected the little girl.

In the program Loose the soup, they presented the act in which Ochmann requests the annulment of his marriage, which happened in September 2016, arguing « irreconcilable differences ». In the same document, it is stated that they had been separated since December 10, 2019.

As the protagonists of the movie A la mala have stated, the process of their legal separation is in the best terms because they claim to be best friends and that, although love was transformed, it is still very great among them. And so it is established in the act, in which Mauricio asks that the custody of Kailani be shared.

Finally, the histrion requests that the Court does not impose some type of financial support on his ex-wife, and that the assets acquired during the marriage be shared equally between both parties.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas