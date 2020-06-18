Despite the fact that in March 2020, Mauricio Ochmann and Aislinn Derbez publicly announced their separation, since December 2019, there is the demand for divorce for « irreconcilable problems ».

It was Mauricio himself who filed the petition before a Los Angeles judge, according to the divorce document filed by the El Gordo y la Flaca program. In the letter it is detailed that the actor requested the joint custody of the little Kailani, two years old; and neither of them asked for alimony.

But, what is striking in the entire divorce process, is that a property that the couple bought together in March of this 2020 also came up, being already separated.

The house located in an exclusive neighborhood near Hollywood, California and close to Eugenio Derbez’s home. The residence is valued at two million dollars and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and a thousand square meters.

The couple’s previous home was sold for $ 1.5 million before the split. « It was beautiful, but much smaller, » said a real estate worker interviewed by Suelta la sopa.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas