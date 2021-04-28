20+ Marvel Gifts for Your Real-Life Superheroes

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E !.

Happy National Superhero Day!

You cried at Infinity War. You cheered at Endgame. Forget Marvel’s official filmic kick-off with Iron Man — you’ve been a Marvel fan since comics were their only creative outlet. If you and yours live, breathe, eat and sleep all things Marvel, you’re in luck — we’ve curated this gift list just for Marvel fans.

You may be thinking shopping for the perfect gift can be done in a snap, but remember: with great gifting power, comes great gifting responsibility. Journals to detail your thoughts about pertinent plot points, T-shirts that show your allegiance to the Marvel universe, waffle makers, and smartwatches that’ll keep you on track in high-tech style … It’s all here, and it’s all waiting to come home with you.

Check out these gifts for the Marvel fan in your life and snap up a few things! Iron Man would want it that way.