The first alarm about their separation, arose when George Seely deleted all the images he had with Marlene Favela and his daughter from Instagram

It hasn’t been many days since Marlene Favela announced that She filed for divorce to George Seely, but many others since the Australian He disappeared of his life in social networks, to his still wife and the daughter from both, Beautiful, after I decided return alone to his native country, even before the quarantine of the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The businessman of Lebanese descent, would have deleted overnight all the photos of the beautiful Mexican, which were much more than half of his posts on Instagram, including those of his romantic wedding and those of little Bella, who was born in October of last year.

In mid-June, Seely got active on her account again, sharing how she was spending the summer in Australia. Then, he also appeared in the official account created for the baby of almost 9 months, commenting on some of his photographs, things like: “Although I can’t see you every day, you are in my heart forever. I will be your dad and your protector until the day I die ”, or putting loving emojis, or words like“ Beautiful ”in the images.

Now, the ex-partner of the protagonist of Wild Cat, made the first publication on her « renewed » Instagram, perhaps as a sample of approach to her little girl, with a repost of a tender photo of her daughter.

In the postcard, Bella looks smiling at the camera in a beautiful white dress with flower details and aqua green ribbons. George wrote, « I love your smile, Bella, » and I accompany him with several little pink hearts.

The post has in one day, almost 20 thousand ‘I like it, and many comments claiming that he has lost his beautiful family, or how he could have sided with his beautiful wife and daughter. Still others invite and advise him to do everything, to get them back and get back together, or to really be a great father, still separated from the mother of his offspring.