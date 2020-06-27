Marlene Favela could star with Gabriel Soto in a new Televisa soap opera

A few days after announcing her divorce with the father of her daughter Bella, Gorge Seeley, Malene Favela went to Televisa to do a casting in which she seeks to star in the new soap opera by Carmen Armendariz.

The « Wild Cat » tried her luck to audition for the leading role she would have to share along with Gabriel Soto, whom we last saw in the novel Soltero Con Hijas, alongside the much criticized Vanessa Guzmán.

Marlene, if chosen, would pair with Irina Baeva’s boyfriend in the story called Do you remember me that would be broadcast in The Stars. The character is the same one that Ariadne Díaz rejected.

Upon leaving the Televisa San Ángel forum, she was approached by a reporter from the HOY program but did not want to give any statements. With a phone in hand he said to the journalist « give me a minute » and then continued walking to the exit of the channel facilities.

Marlene Favela is going through a divorce in which she assured that she will not ask for support for her daughter Bella nor will she prevent the girl from seeing her father. The reasons for the separation are unclear, however many versions have come to light.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas