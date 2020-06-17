The singer and actress Maribel Guardia spoke about the rumors that ensure that she is expecting a son

On social networks, the rumor that Maribel Guardia could be pregnant was unleashed. Will she be expecting a baby? She herself clarified the alleged information about the arrival of the stork.

« Sure, I’m at the perfect age, it would be a miracle! » Commented the protagonist of You and I, who turned 61 in May, to the cameras of the show TODAY.

« Look at social networks are a fluke, you have to take everything with joy, » said the show, the singer making it clear that false rumors and gossip do not affect her at all.

On the boom that she has had in Tik Tok, doing fun dances and videos, she commented: « The important thing is that despite these times that we are living, try to keep the joy, » he said.

But when asked if she wants to unseat Erika Buenfil, who has more than 7 million followers on the famous social network, she commented: « No, not at all, Erika is the queen without question. »

Courtesy of TVyNovelas