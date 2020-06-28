The Secretary for Citizen Security, Omar García Harfuch, is the son of the actress and singer María Sorté

María Sorté had not spoken publicly after the attack suffered by her son, the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC), Omar García Harfuch, however this Sunday he broke the silence.

The actress thanked all the people who have worried about the health of the official, who was injured in the devious attack perpetrated by hitmen organized crime.

“Thank you all very much for your prayers and tokens of affection. I never tire of thanking God for his love and mercy. Thank you all, I send you a hug. May God bless you ”, wrote the also singer in her account Facebook.

Maria Sorté, 65, had two children with Javier García Paniagua (died in 1998), Omar and Adrián. The actress is originally from Camargo, Chihuahua, daughter of Celia Hidalgo and José Harfuch Stefano, of Arab descent.

