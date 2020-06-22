Lyn May published the photo of a painting in which she is represented as San Juan Diego holding the ayate in which the Virgin of Guadalupe manifested

Always controversial, Lyn May did one of her own and, of course, did not go unnoticed by the public, who for the most part was offended that the vedette messed with the maximum symbol of national syncretism: the Guadalupe’s Virgin.

The 68-year-old woman from Acapulco published the photo of a painting in which she is represented as San Juan Diego, holding the ayate in which it manifested ‘La Morenita del Tepeyac’.

While most of the users criticized him for occupying the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, considering it a lack of respect for the Catholic faith of millions of Mexicans, others instead appreciated the artistic background of the painting and even congratulated it .

Lyn MayFor his part, he thanked the samples of affection and recognition; He pointed out to his detractors that it was a legitimate work of art in which no one was ever disrespected.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas