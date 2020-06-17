Stephanie Salas clarified if the singer Luis Miguel congratulated his daughter on her birthday

Michelle Salas, the eldest daughter of Luis Miguel, turned 31 on June 13 and celebrated it on a yacht in the best style of her father, but will the singer have congratulated her on her birthday?

The mother of the model Stephanie Salas was approached on the subject, but did not want to answer the question and evaded it, showing some discomfort on the subject.

« You are really talking to me just for that, » he replied to the journalist of the program Sale el sol, after asking him if « Luismi » had marked Michelle.

« Why should I know that? That is something that I respect and it is not for me to say, » said the actress on the matter.

