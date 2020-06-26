Your browser does not support iframes.

In recent dates, Ludwika Palette seems to be more active on their social networks, especially in Instagram, platform that has become the actress’s favorite for upload all kinds of images.

And this time, the sensual blonde surprised her followers by posting an image from your past, postcard in which she appears posing with other actresses, among them, Barbara MoríBut what caught the most attention was the appearance of Ludwika.

It turns out that her fans were shocked to realize that, despite the passing of the years, she it still looks almost the same and very young, what sparked all sorts of comments about her beauty and well-preserved appearance.

