Lucia Mendez She has given something to talk about, as she is a famous celebrity who misinforms society on issues related to the spread of COVID-19, which has kept us in isolation for more than 100 days. And it is that the singer of 65 years, affirmed in an interview, that she drinks chlorine to prevent her body from acquiring the dreaded disease.

In a talk with Maxine Woodside on Radio Fórmula, the also actress assured that this toxic substance has made a very bad name for herself, and affirmed the actor Omar Landa, she ingested chlorine dioxide, which helped that, after being diagnosed with SARS -CoV-2, will heal in just four days.

The protagonist of successful soap operas like You or Nobody and The strange return of Diana Salazar, confessed that she herself has already consumed this chemical for 21 days, to ensure that the Coronavirus does not invade her body.

Immediately, users of social networks and listeners criticized Méndez for promoting something as risky as the consumption of chlorine, which is totally contraindicated for human consumption, and even, since the start of the pandemic, medical and scientific institutions have society warned of such intake, warning that this is the worst mistake that can be made to combat the virus.

