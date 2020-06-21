More than four decades after starting his career, Lucero gained nostalgia and shared an unpublished photo of his first television appearances.

Quarantine has also been synonymous with nostalgia, and bright Star He decided to share with his followers some photographs of his beginnings on television, as well as in music.

The moments that marked the actress and singer were when her career was on the rise and she was excited about what the future held for her; all without knowing that she would be one of the most beloved of the show business.

“I was about 15 years old and it is a very special #LuceroMoment because I remember perfectly that I was recording my first albums and enjoying every dream very much, excited with everything that was coming to my life. What memories do you have stored in your heart? ”Wrote the interpreter.

Recall that at age 10 Lucerito, as he was known and is still known, began to appear in programs such as Chiquilladas, at 13 he already recorded his first album and starred in his first soap opera in Argentina. .

What is noteworthy is that despite the passing of the years, Lucero maintains the beauty and charisma that have characterized her in these more than four decades in public taste.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas