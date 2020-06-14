Lorenzo Lazo fondly remembered Edith González one year after his death

Lorenzo Lazo did not let the mourning first anniversary of his wife, Edith González, go unnoticed.

On June 13, 2019, the actress who brought Elena Tejero to life in ‘Adventuress’ he lost the battle against him ovarian cancer with whom he struggled for several years. This Saturday, the actress’s last husband published a beautiful photograph on his Instagram account, in which he showed an altar that he dedicated to a year of his departure.

In the image we can see a photograph of Edith González in which he is seen very smiling and radiant. Above the portrait, Lorenzo Lazo included a black bow in mourning; a lighted candle and several white roses complete the small altar.

