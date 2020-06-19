For work, fashion, pleasure or disgust, these gallants at some point used highly oxygenated hair

Several celebrities have joined the « fashion » of dyeing their hair blonde platinum, others have done it for some character, but since they put more peroxide and blonde tint on their heads than Yuri herself, we are left with no doubt. How do you like them the most?

PONCHO HERRERA

Photos: . / Internet

In 2002 Poncho made his debut in the movie Amarte Duele, where he used a very peculiar look, which we are grateful for, he has decided to leave far behind, because it seemed that a glass of instant soup had fallen on him!

CHRISTIAN CHAVEZ

Photos: . / Internet

Another exRBD that became known with platinum hair, was Christian Chávez, who between 2004 and 2006 kept his head oxygenated, between the soap opera and the RBD group, imposing fashion by changing the color of the hair, although the base was the discolored.

MALUMA

Photos: .

Last 2019, the interpreter of the recently released Love of my life (ADMV) also entered the discolored, and although it did not look so bad, apparently the shaved look of quarantine, it is much better.

J BALVIN

Photos: .

It seems that in 2019 peroxide was offered for the Colombian reggaeton players, or one of the two had leftovers and they did not want to waste, because J Balvi, like his countryman, was also a little blonde for a while. Now, with his new album, Colores, he shows on social networks how he is coloring his head in different shades.

CRISTIAN CASTRO

Photos: . / Internet

Cristian has done this many times: painting his hair blonde. Although he is “güerito” by birth, there was a time when the dye, rather than making him look attractive, did not help him at all, as it ended up in yellow between “chicken” and “egg”.

DEMIÁN BICHIR

Photos: . / Internet

To play the irreverent Tomás, from the successful 1999 Mexican film, Sexo, Pudor y Lagrimas, Demián also bleached his hair, something that at the time was “in”, and yes, it made him look very rebellious. Fortunately, many years have passed and maturity has shown him that dark hair and a well-groomed beard make him look great.

ALEJANDRO SANZ

Photos: .

What was Alejandro Sanz thinking about in 2005? We don’t know well, maybe he was enjoying his youth, and he thought it was a good idea to get oxygenated. So he went to several awards ceremonies, but from the face in the photo, we believe that he did not like the look himself.

BRAD PITT

Photos: .

When the filming of Mr. and Mrs. Smith ended, in which he had his head monkfish, Brad chose to platinum his hair (he had done it on several previous occasions), and so he walked in the premieres and red carpets of said tape, with his still wife, Jennifer Aniston and posing with the next, Angelina Jolie. But in no time, Brad can do what he wants?

ZAC EFRON

Photos: .

Another handsome man who in 2019 used almost white hair! It was Zac Efron, well, he is not doing too badly, but with the face of a pretty boy, the « rebellious » style is not his thing. We don’t know what you think, but we like her natural hair tone better.