20 LGTBI movies on Netflix to celebrate Pride 2021

The representation of LGTBIQ + collective in the cinema It still has many pending accounts, especially with Hollywood blockbusters and commercial-oriented cinema, and that is why it is important to celebrate more intensely the films that have opted for that necessary diversity on the big screen. On Netflix we can find some of the most beloved, and also a large number of documentaries that collect extraordinary stories, indestructible loves and looks at a shared past whose protagonists must always be remembered.

The list has films of all kinds, although we will find several titles of the filmography of Pedro Almodovar. It is impossible to put just one: the La Mancha filmmaker has produced in his several decades of career some of the best representations of the group, from the erotic-festive ‘The law of Desire‘until the recent and emotional’Pain and glory‘, loosely based on his own life through the character of Antonio Banderas. But there is life beyond our most famous film director. For example, the cult musical ‘The call‘, signed by the Javis in their passage from the stage to the big screen, and also’Elisa and Marcela‘by Isabel Coixet, a black and white portrait of the love of two Galician women at a time when their relationship was forbidden by society.

Beyond our borders we will find titles as well known as’Call me by your name‘by Luca Guadagnino, a romance (not without controversy) set in northern Italy, to highly recommended’ indie ‘film samples such as’Duck Butter‘by Miguel Arteta. And we do not forget the documentaries, which offer us invaluable looks: we talk about Netflix titles as endearing as’A secret love‘, starring two old women who have fought for their love a lifetime, and’Circus of Books‘, the incredible story of how a troubled bookstore became one of the largest distributors of gay porn in America.

The call (Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo, 2017)

Converted into a national cult musical, ‘The call’ is a song (literally) to freedom, to be yourself, to pursue your dreams, to fall in love … Javier Ambrossi Y Javier Calvo direct the adaptation of their theatrical work in this film starring Macarena Garcia, Anna Castillo Y Bethlehem Cuesta, where two rebellious teenagers spend the summer its a Christian camp where God appears to sing Whitney houston and the future goes through an electro-Latin duo.

Duck Butter (Miguel Arteta, 2018)

At what speed is love born and dies? In this movie of Miguel Arteta, starring Alia shawkat and the Catalan Laia Costa, two women who are dissatisfied with their respective love lives decide to carry out a kind of experiment as soon as they meet: they will spend 24 hours together in the most intense way possible to see if they can create a new type of intimacy.

A secret love (Chris Bolan, 2020)

Past stories inspire us, and show us the path that others have traveled in the struggle of the LGTBIQ + collective to love each other and live in freedom. In this documentary by Chris Bolan We know the beautiful story of two women who hid their love for decades, and who now, at 65, remember everything they went through to survive their conservative families without losing what they already knew clearer than water: that they could not live one without the other.

Disclosure: Being trans in Hollywood (Sam Feder, 2020)

Documentary that analyzes the way of presenting trans people both in film and on television, thus revealing how the worst anxieties about gender are reflected and manufactured in Hollywood. This analysis is carried out with the most important thinkers and creatives of the union, including figures such as Laverne Cox, Lilly Wachowski, Yance Ford, Mj Rodriguez, Jamie Clayton, and Chaz Bono, which reflect on the personal reactions they have suffered and the resistance to gender stereotypes in some of Hollywood’s most beloved films.

Alex Strangelove (Craig Johnson, 2018)

Alex Truelove (Daniel doheny) is in his last year of high school and has it all: good grades, a girlfriend (Madeline weinstein) and a good bunch of friends. Everything is going smoothly until Alex decides to tell that he has decided to say goodbye to virginity. That’s when he meets Elliott (Antonio Marziale), a charming gay boy who doesn’t shy away from telling Alex how he feels about him… Forcibly embarked on an exciting and fun journey of sexual and personal discovery, Alex discovers that love, like so many other things, when one is made Major, it can be a confusing matter. And nothing happens.

Elisa and Marcela (Isabel Coixet, 2019)

In 1885, Elisa and Marcela (played in this film by Isabel Coixet for Greta fernandez Y Natalia de Molina) meet at the school where they work. What begins as a great friendship ends in a love relationship that they have to live in secret. Marcela’s parents are suspicious of this relationship and will send her abroad for a few years. Upon his return, the reunion with Elisa is magical and they decide to have a life in common. Faced with social pressure and gossip, both decide to draw up a plan: Elisa will leave town for a while to return as Mario and be able to marry Marcela, but not everything will be so easy for this unrecognized love.

Circus of books (Rachel Mason, 2019)

In 1976, Karen and Barry Mason They responded to an advertisement in the Los Angeles Times that it could fix their financial problems: Hustler Magazine was looking for distributors, and this association would end up turning its Circus of Books bookstore, a decade later, into the largest distributors of gay porn in the United States. This is their story, with faces as well known as drag Alaska, in a fun and revealing documentary.

The Boys in the Band (Joe Mantello, 2020)

Produced by the prolific Ryan murphy, this film based on the play of the same name takes us to a party in a New York apartment. In it, a group of friends celebrate the birthday of one of them, but the joy ends up turning into tension when the dirty laundry and the secrets of each begin to come to light, including the stories of homophobia that all have lived and who are now encouraged by the presence of a heterosexual among them.

Pain and glory (Pedro Almodóvar, 2019)

The most recent masterpiece of Pedro Almodovar it is also the closest to its own history. His on-screen alter ego, Salvador Mallo (played by Antonio Banderas, who was nominated for an Oscar for this role), is a veteran film director who remembers important episodes of his life, from childhood in the village with his mother (Penelope Cruz) to his present as a recognized filmmaker full of regrets for past relationships. An incredible movie.

Half Conquest (Alice Wu, 2020)

Do you remember Cyrano de Bergerac? Well, in this Netflix original movie, Alice wu aims not only to bring the story to the present moment, but also to give it a twist. The protagonist (and ‘Cyrana’) is a shy high school student who helps a classmate to conquer a girl who is out of his reach, but, along the way, she also falls in love with that girl.

The Law of Desire (Pedro Almodóvar, 1987)

One of the most erotic-festive films of the filmography of Pedro Almodovar, and, of course, with a great representation of the LGTBIQ + collective. The story follows Pablo, a film writer and director, who has a trans sister named Tina and is in love with Juan, who does not correspond to him. But then she meets Antonio, a young man from a wealthy family whose possessive tendencies will change his life.

Young and crazy (Marialy Rivas, 2012)

Awarded at the Sundance Film Festival, this great film by the Chilean Marialy rivas follows a teenage girl who comes from a wealthy, conservative, and ultra-religious family, causing her to have conflicting feelings between what she’s been taught to be the right thing to do and her inner yearnings for exploration. This reaches its most defining moment when you start to feel attracted to people of the same sex.

Call me by your name (Luca Guadagnino, 2017)

Although now it is difficult for us to see Armie hammer with the same eyes (the actor has been accused of abuse and, also, cannibalism), it is impossible to deny the beauty of this film of Luca guadagnino, co-starring Timothée Chalamet and based on a novel by André Aciman. The story follows the romance between a teenager and a university student during a summer in northern Italy.

The death and life of Marsha P. Johnson

In 1992 Marsha P. Johnson, the transsexual activist, died in a very mysterious way in the Hudson River in New York, leaving everyone around her with the doubt that it was a suicide, as certified by the police, rather than a murder. Throughout the documentary you see never-before-seen images of Marsha and the interviews that were conducted to investigate her murder by her faithful friend Victoria Cruz, who will be in charge of telling the whole process to which she was exposed in order to know the real truth about the death of Marsha P. Johnson.

Below her mouth (April Mullen, 2016)

Dallas (Erika linder), who just broke up with her partner, carries out the aggressive seduction of Jasmine (Natalie Krill), an apparent heterosexual, committed to marrying her boyfriend. This movie from April mullen It is one of the sexiest in the Netflix catalog.

Bad Education

At the beginning of the 60s, Ignacio and Enrique, meet love, cinema and fear in a religious school. Father Manolo (Gimenez Cacho), director of the center and professor of literature, is a witness and part of those discoveries. The three of them meet again in the early 80s, and that reunion will mark their lives. Ignacio, who is now called Angel (Gael Garcia Bernal), is a transvestite who aspires to be an actor. For his part, Enrique (Fele Martinez) has become a renowned film director. Together they will remember the dark years they lived at school.

Handsome devil

Young Ned and Connor are forced to share a dormitory at their boarding school. One is a lonely boy, the other a star in rugby school. The two will soon begin to form a good friendship until it is put to the test by the authorities.

The Feels (Jenée LaMarque, 2017)

Orgasm, that great unknown … for many women. In this movie by Jenée LaMarque, the conflict erupts after one of these painful revelations: During a lesbian bachelorette party, one of the brides admits that she has never had an orgasm. What happens next is worth seeing. Stars Constance wu, which a couple of years later would blow the box office with ‘Crazy Rich Asians’.

Holding the man

Tim and John are two young men who fell in love in their teens, while attending an all-boys high school. John had a successful life, being the captain of the soccer team, while Tim fought for his dream: to be an actor, who lands a small role in Romeo and Juliet. Their love story lasted 15 years, which helped them see all the obstacles that marked their lives: the breakups, the arguments, the discrimination, the temptations, the jealousy and the losses. They seem to be an indestructible couple, until the only problem that love cannot solve will get in their way.

King cobra

Drama about the murder of Bryan kocis, producer and founder of Cobra Videos, the gay porn industry. In January 2007 Kocis was found dead in his apartment, stabbed 28 times. For the subsequent trial of two escorts, convicted as perpetrators of their death, famous porn figures paraded such as Bret corrigan, star in several of his films.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io