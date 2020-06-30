Your browser does not support iframes.

Lety Calderón She is not very active on her social networks, but this quarantine has been the perfect reason for the actress to upload all kinds of videos and photos of how much fun she has at home with her children.

And now, the soap opera star showed the way you teach your child to shaveLuciano is no longer a child, so she instructs him to always look handsome.

It was through his Instagram account that Calderón showed his followers how gives Luciano some tips, Demonstrating that She is a very responsible mother and even acts as a father..

