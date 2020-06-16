The actress made her request public to the National Association of Interpreters, since she denounces that she has not received a response in more than a week.

Through her Twitter account, the actress Laura Zapata demanded the attention of the National Association of Interpreters, to which it belongs and which, according to its official website, « is a non-profit collective management company, dedicated to collecting, managing and distributing royalties for the intellectual property of interpreters in Mexico and abroad » , the update of the balance of said funds in your name.

On the same website, in the first instance, a banner appears in which the members are indicated, to which telephone and email address to request the balance of their saved funds, in which they assure that they are attending “as soon as possible possible ”, said requests.

@Andi_mexico works for you! pic.twitter.com/NNQu7O0n5q – ANDIMEXICO (@ANDIMexico) May 26, 2020

However, the also singer expressed, with a screenshot of the email sent, that she has not received a response in more than a week and questions the Association about how long to wait and what they do with their money.

“How long should I wait for them to respond to me and stop heating MY money as they usually do? Neither phones nor emails respond. Another good excuse to keep saving OUR money … tricky. Eight days and not even its lights. I beg your #RT to see if I am lucky ”, wrote Thalía’s older sister.

Attention @ANDIMexico How long should I wait for you to respond to me and stop heating MY money as usual ?. Neither phones nor emails respond. Another good excuse to keep saving OUR money … tricky. Eight days and not even its lights. I beg your #RT to see if I am lucky. pic.twitter.com/2qcHyug9Nf – Laura Zapata / Fuera Chairos blocked them. (@LAURAZAPATAM) June 15, 2020

Zapata’s request was answered by his followers, who did not hesitate to “retweet” his publication, made this Monday, June 15, and in several cases, mention the current president of ANDI, actor José Elías Moreno.

It should be noted that the Association’s social networks have also shown no activity since June 3, the latest publication on Twitter being the news of the death of actor Héctor Ortega.