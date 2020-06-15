TEXT: GRISEL VACA • PHOTOGRAPHS: ARCHIVE, IG LAURA FLORES

One proposes and God disposes. Although the plan of Laura Flores and her partner, Matthew Flannery, was to celebrate her wedding this 2020, once she finished the recordings of the soap opera Soltero with daughters, it was not like that. Earlier this year, the actress underwent an emergency surgery for a herniated spine, which is why she gave up her role in the melodrama; then came the pandemic, which forced them to suspend the celebration. “We wanted to go with his children and mine on a trip to Ireland in June, and celebrate it there, but it was worth a hat, it didn’t happen. Fate and the coronavirus changed our plans, « he said, later revealing that they had already married last October.

“I AM STUDYING CANINE HAIRDRESSING”

After almost three months of confinement, we know that you are already in the stage of lack of confinement, how has it been?

I leave the elementary and with the regulatory measures. I have already started to go to school, I am studying dog grooming, but we are very few in the salon; we are distributed, with masks, protected.

How are your classes going?

I am at an advanced level, we have teachers with many years of experience and they are preparing us to have speed and mettle in the competitions. In addition, we study canine anatomy; that is to say, the type of skull, legs, snout, ears … All of this is important, because if I have those bases, I could reach other levels within dog shows, and not only in hairdressing.

How long are your studies?

They don’t end; the basic ones last a year, then the specialization in competitions follows, which is the one I’m in right now, and it lasts another year. If you want, you can take different workshops to get certified in different areas or specialize in one breed. I would like to be a veterinary technician.

When do your children join their classes?

Schools are still closed and will be open until fall in August. For example, my son Patricio’s high school graduation was a few weeks ago, and what we did was parade in our cars at school saying « goodbye » to the teachers with flowers and balloons …

“WE MARRIED JUST BEFORE STARTING THE SINGLE TELENOVELA WITH DAUGHTERS”

How did your online classes fare?

It was very difficult; in fact, Maria, who is in her last year of university, said to me: “Mom, I am not learning anything, only the elementary. This has nothing to do with going to school, and it’s costing me a lot of work. ” I also noticed this with Patricio and with my other two children who are enrolled in another school. But hey, Maria went to San Antonio because the plan to start her internship in Houston is already open, it is a social service.

We imagine that right now that Maria left, you are distressed …

Yes, I am worried, but life goes on. She knows that she has to take care of herself, and I trust her good judgment. And in general, I am distressed because I see that everything is being taken up again, but on the other hand, I am also grateful, because in these two months of quarantine, my children were very well, calm. Of course they wanted to go out, but they knew they couldn’t and they took it more maturely than adults.

What happened to your wedding plans? Were they suspended by the pandemic?

We really got married in October, just before the soap opera (Single with daughters) started; Literally, we went to court to sign, and that’s it, but we wanted to make the best plan of our wedding, go with his children and mine on a trip to Ireland

in June and getting married there, but it was worth a hat, it didn’t happen. Fate and the coronavirus changed our plans.

What a secret you had about your marriage!

We had not commented publicly because our plan was different; What’s more, we don’t even use wedding rings yet because we wanted that to be fair in our event, with a pastor’s blessing, but it will happen. Time to time.

