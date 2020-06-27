Lambda García and Luja boast on social networks the moments they live together and this new stage in their relationship

Now what Lambda Garcia he left his ex-partner behind, Morin Polo, and a new opportunity was given to love with Luja Duhart, things are going so well that they have already « adopted ».

The couple shared on their social networks the moment they adopted a kitten they found wandering on the streets.

Lambda García assured that from the first moment she saw the kitten, it stole her heart and they decided to call her ‘Flowerpot’, in honor of the place where they found her.

For her part, Luja shared that the kitten was ‘delighted’ to see the actor.

Lambda García and Luja | Photo: Instagram

WHO IS LUJA DUHART!

Luis Javier Duhart had his first approach to show business after participating in the soap opera Un gancho al corazón.

The experience led him to take acting classes and then fulfill one of his dreams by participating in Mexico’s voice in 2012, being part of the team of Miguel Bosé.

Later he participated in the play Vaselina and Los locos Adams.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas