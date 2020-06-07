The 42-year-old actor revealed that he has been suffering from a disease since he was a child and that on one occasion he underwent 62 injections of Botox in the head to try to eradicate it.

Kuno Becker surprised to confess that he has undergoing botox injectionsyet these they were not for aesthetic reasons much less on the face. The actor explained that since childhood suffers from severe migraines, so this was one of the treatments to which he turned to try to eradicate them.

“I have had migraines for years, I have had to learn to work with migraines, I have had to learn to enjoy my life with migraines. If there is a day, I really like to walk and listen to things, suddenly if one day I have a migraine he already screwed himself, well no, despite that I try, sometimes I get it sometimes not, even if I have certain pains, enjoy as much as possible, because if I don’t have two pains, the physical and the emotional, ”he said in an interview with Ventaneando.

The protagonist of films such as Gol and Cabeza de buda, pointed out that since he was very young he has had several exams in order to cure his illness, but it has not been possible to do so.

“Since I was a kid I have had exams, I checked my eyes, they did any number of contrast and non-contrast computed tomography scans, I put Botox on my head, I don’t have a wrinkle on my head,” he said.

Regarding Botox, he narrated how he came to this treatment. “They put me once I think 62 injections of Botox in the head, originally it was a treatment for migraine, so I listened and said to put Botox, because I do put it on my head. Because you don’t want to be taking the pain pill, you don’t want to be taking so much. “

Becker said the migraines go away for a while, but they come back and have already been told they are from stress.

“The truth is that there are seventy-something detonators, caffeine (for example), that is, you don’t know. The point is that you keep trying to find what is going to help you, but in the end while you get there, if you do, you have to learn to live with your pain. “