The actress What fault is the boy, shared the first photo of her baby, Luka, one week after his birth

Last Friday, June 12, Karla Souza became mother for the second time, the little one Luka, whom he presented exclusively for a well-known magazine, in addition to sharing the first photo baby in your account Instagram

The Mexican actress and her husband, the banker Marshal Trenkmann, have been married since 2014 and have a eldest daughter, Gianna, who was born in April 2018.

How to Get Away with Murder’s Karla Souza and Husband Welcome Son Luka Olivares https://t.co/b5dgvWWcpL – People (@people) June 18, 2020

According to the manager of the protagonist of We the Nobles and What is the boy’s fault, he said that Gianna, at two years old, received her little brother very well, and is already doing things like « big sister ».

« Luka was greeted at home by his two-year-old older sister, Gianna, who is already teaching him the lyrics to Coco’s song ‘Poco Loco’ (from the movie Coco). »

It was only in May that Karla surprised her followers when she shared a photograph of her with her first daughter in her arms, and showing off her advanced pregnancy.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas