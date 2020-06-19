The Canadian wanted to recall that 8 years ago he performed at the Zócalo in the capital, but he used an image from Paul McCartney’s concert, from the same year and in the same place.

Justin Bieber wanted to show his sweetie to the mexican fans, remembering what it does eight years gave a concert in the Zocalo of the city of mexicoHowever, he committed a « slight error”When placing the photograph to illustrate that event.

Justin Bieber at the CDMX Base, June 2012. Photo: .

It turns out that the Canadian singer shared an aerial image of the skirting board, crowded of people and in the background, you can see the illuminated stage. But it does not correspond to its moment !, but to the presentation that the same year and in the same place, made the exBeatle, Sir Paul McCartney.

8 years since Believe. Thanks pic.twitter.com/DkZa4Oq3D3 – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 15, 2020

« Eight years since Believe, thank you, » wrote the interpreter of Intentions on Twitter, which was immediately corrected and criticized by many of his followers.

Wild https://t.co/NBGbB1Cft5 – Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 16, 2020

Most certainly, Bieber did not notice the detail of the moment, and it was only a confusion, since both internationally famous artists held their free concerts in 2012 in this central area of ​​the Mexican capital, and both also had more 200 thousand attendees to the show.

Paul McCartney at the CDMX Zocalo, May 2012. Photo: .

The followers of Hailey Baldwin’s husband corrected his “blunder”, sharing some informative notes on the show by the emblematic member of the Liverpool Quartet, which although both delighted several thousand spectators, undoubtedly, slightly surpassed the audience of Justin.