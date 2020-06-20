After testing negative for her most recent coronavirus test, Danna Gracianos had an accident with her son

Although with consequences, Danna Garcia she has finally tested negative for coronavirus, a condition that kept her worried to the extent of making arrangements in case of death.

Unfortunately, the tragedies do not end and the Colombian suffered an accident while carrying her baby.

Fortunately for both of them, the little one was unharmed and she only had a few blows. It was all due to dizziness, a result of the sequelae of coronavirus.

The incident happened on the street a few meters from her house, however she managed to remove her baby from danger and Danna García only had a bruise.

In addition to dizziness, other problems that the coronavirus left him are hair loss, fluid retention, a very low pain threshold, weight gain, shortness of breath, dryness throughout the body and inflammation.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas