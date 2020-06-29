JULIÁN GIL’s sister reveals that they have received very serious threats from MARJORIE DE SOUSA

TEXT: GRISEL VACA • PHOTOGRAPHS: ARCHIVE, IG PATTY RAMOSCO AND JULIÁN GIL

It seems that the war between Julián Gil and Marjorie de Sousa it will never end. Not only do they continue the legal dispute over their son Matías, now the actor’s sister, Patty ramosco, revealed to us that they have received threats from « emissaries » that the Venezuelan has sent, and that this, precisely, was one of the reasons that forced the Argentine to put land in the middle and move to avMiami, where he currently resides and live happy.

“JULIÁN SAID MATÍAS LAST TIME A YEAR AND A HALF A YEAR AGO”

You have shared funny TikToks, but there is one that caught your attention because you imitate Marjorie de Sousa …

In all the TikToks I have done, I imitate someone, but the special thing about this was that the next day, the people from Marjorie’s team came out to say that it was not his voice; Obviously it is, and I did it to remember what she says and doesn’t do, because she said that she would never do anything to separate her father from her son, that she had lived it in her own flesh. However, it is exactly the opposite of what it has done in these almost three and a half years.

Since when have they not seen Matías?

The last time I saw him he would be 20 days old, and Julián saw him a year and a half ago; the last time was in the community center.

It was hardly Father’s Day and Julián’s birthday (June 13). In those days, did you have no communication with him?

No, but this is one more case of all those in Mexico and in the world. When I was looking at how they could help us, I was informed of the statistics at that time, and what I have in my mind is that, in 2017, only in Mexico City, where there are 42 rooms that attend to these cases, there were 147 1,500 cases opened, approximately, and of those, 137 thousand 300, more or less, were cases in which the parents who did not have custody of their children, did not have the possibility to see them either, and not only on Father’s Day! any day! And the lucky cases, which had been sentenced and could live with their children, the parents could see them only four days a month. In the case of Julián Gil, due to influence management, corruption, lies and all defamation, he was not even lucky to have four days, he was given four hours a month. It is a situation of parental alienation: when Matías is 17 years old and can see his father, perhaps he will not be interested.

What has happened to the legal process?

It continues, because she (Marjorie) has continued to file her different requests, so it is not that the process has suddenly stopped with regard to the new complaints, what happens is that Julián decided not to speak more about the subject, and by not giving guideline, it was there, but we are clear that this will not stop, the fight continues, although we know that we will not be able to see the child because Marjorie has said it publicly, and she has told Julián in person, that while she lives, The child will never stay with him for a second.

Patty Romosco | Photo: Instagram

« WE HAVE RECORDINGS THAT, AT THE RELEVANT TIME, WE WILL TAKE OUT »

Blood calls, have you had a hard time accepting not to see the little one?

Of course, much was suffered; Fortunately, we are in a different stage, it is like when you have a great loss of a family member, your love is there, but there is nothing else to do, but in our case it is not a resignation, we are sure of everything we did and we keep doing; what happens is that there are other underlying problems, such as serious threats to Julián’s life, serious threats that have made us have to be a little more silent in the case, and we have to accept, for the moment, until the things can be clarified within a court, which, as you know, corruption is terrible.

Have they received threats from Marjorie?

Sure, they are sent by Marjorie de Sousa, that’s correct.

How have they been threatened?

They have been threats from her emissaries, on her behalf.

What have they been told?

Within the evidences we have recordings that, when the pertinent moment comes, we are going to take out; I hope it is not a time when a misfortune occurs, but if necessary, at a certain moment in this ongoing process, they will be made public. In fact, one of the reasons Julián is in Miami is to prevent, precisely, those things from continuing, and to take a little protection, so, I would not like to delve into more details of that topic.

Somehow, Julián chose to put land in between …

So is. That is why, when at a certain moment there was a family crisis, we made a firm and strong decision, we have to continue living, because in my family there is not only a boy named Matías Gil, there are other creatures who need our love and see us well. Julián needs to produce, rebuild his life, be happy, because apart from Matías he has two children, and it did not seem fair to us to continue in this unhealthy situation, because obviously we are talking about a person who is ill, his actions demonstrate this, and to follow his game, to achieve its mission, which is to destroy Julián in every way, emotionally, economically and professionally, we will not allow it. At this moment Julián is doing well, he has resumed his life, his projects, he is in a relationship and he is happy.

Marjorie de Sousa and Matías | Photo: archive