Julián Gil celebrated his 50th birthday with the absence of his three children

Julián Gil celebrated his fifty years but without the two most important people in his life; their three children. Neither Nicolle, Julián, nor little Matías were with him and perhaps they will also be absent on Father’s Day.

“In Nicolle’s case, she is going through a very difficult moment in her life, she is being a warrior and battling cancer that her husband has. The whole family is fighting too, she is in Madrid, « he said.

The actor commented in an interview with the show TODAY that his son « Juliansito » was also not with him, since he was working. « Maybe if we get together to celebrate Father’s Day, » he said.

Regarding little Matías, the son he had with Marjorie de Sousa, he assured: « I have already closed that subject, the child will be four years old and everything remains the same without having contact with him, » he said.

The protagonist of novels shared that he feels very happy and that he would later talk about love: “I feel at the best stage of my life; fully enjoying. I’m 33 years old as a father, Nicolle’s age ”.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas