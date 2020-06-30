Apparently the legal problems between Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil seem to have no end for the sake of Matías, their son

Although they painted to be one of the cutest couples on the show, everything is over in scandal with Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil after the birth of Matías Gregorio Gil de Sousa, their son.

In April 2017, the actor removed any trace of the Venezuelan on his social networks, which marked the beginning of a legal battle that culminated in the courts.

Marjorie filed a child support claim for the amount of 12 thousand pesos a month: he also asked that his son’s father be subjected to psychological tests for « violence and consumption of illegal substances. »

In the first trial, it was agreed that the minor would receive 20% of the Argentine’s income, while the mother would remain in full custody and he could have visits outside the Coexistence Center with Matías.

This situation was not to the liking of both and in September of the same year, the protagonist of Por amor sin ley requested a DNA test, only with the aim of confirming that the baby was his son.

Julián Gil and Marjorie de Sousa. Photo: Instagram

In January 2018 the results were released, which confirmed Julián’s paternity. In addition, the judge reduced the pension to 10%, making it clear that it was while the trial was ongoing.

On January 27 of that year, the soap opera lover refused to sign an agreement that he made about Sousa in reference to the pension and the visiting regime, which was not to his liking.

“The agreement they presented to me is an agreement that no parent in the world would sign. It is an agreement in which I, in some way, would have all the responsibilities as a father, but I would be left without any rights, so I will not sign it, « he said.

Marjorie de Sousa and Matías. Photo: TVyNovelas Archive

SUSPEND VISITS

In March 2018, both Julián Gil and Marjorie de Sousa suspended visits to Matías in court, since on January 27 he had indicated that he would not return to that place to see his son, since the day he did so would be out of there and without his ex-wife’s staff.

The judge granted them the suspension of visits and finally the actor was reunited with his youngest son on April 7, 2018.

AND IN 2019 ONCE AGAIN THE POLEMIC IS BACK

Months after not seeing Matías, Julián Gil caused a stir by assuring that he did not miss the child. « No, it sounds harsh but no, unfortunately I don’t miss it, I would like to miss it, but I don’t miss it because I don’t know it, you can’t miss something you don’t have, so it’s hard, unfortunately I don’t miss it, » he said.

THEY SEE AGAIN

On August 27, 2019, more than a year without seeing him, Julián Gil returned to the Coexistence Center to see Mati and shared some videos and photos on his Instagram account.

« I love you son. Day by day we will manage to be together forever, ”he wrote.

Due to these images, Alma Pellón, a lawyer for Marjorie de Sousa, assured that these snapshots were illegal and would proceed.

Julián’s response was: « I am Matias’s father and I have the right to take all the photos I want. »

Also in a clip that he shared on social networks, he explained that it was the social worker and the director of the center who authorized the photos.

« There is a new law, promulgated by this director, that promotes healthy coexistence in her center, where the father can take pictures … What does it cost the press to go and deny the lady? », Referring to the actress.

THE FINAL JUDGMENT

After more than two years of an arduous fight in the courts, a judge ruled that Julián Gil must give 20% of his income to Matías.

She will also be able to see the child outside the center, so she was asked to hire a nurse to look after the child, while the mother can send someone to the meetings.

Father and son can make video calls, so they must agree with De Sousa.

WHEN IT ALL APPEARED CALM …

Once the final sentence of alimony and visits was made known, Marjorie’s lawyer launched strong accusations against Gil, assuring that « Julián occupied the Mexican nationality of Matías to obtain his permanent residence in Mexico. »

Given that, Patricia, his sister, came to the defense of the protagonist of the play What if I marry ?, exposing that his brother has been receiving threats, and he blamed his ex-sister-in-law and her defender for anything that may happen in against his brother.

2020: JULIÁN COULD LOSE THE POWER OF HIS SON

In 2020 the scandal is again at its peak for the couple. Now, a lawsuit was filed that filed the defense of Marjorie de Sousa in which they ask that Julián Gil lose the parental authority of Matías Gregorio Gil de Sousa, 3 years old, which has triggered a new friction and rain of signs between both of them