With a security operation, they take the first step to recover the villa of JUAN GABRIEL, valued at more than a million dollars!

Juan Gabriel he took a bitter drink to his grave; shortly before his death he was stripped of one of his properties in Cancun: the famous Villa 9. This was a house he had for vacation, a whim valued at just over a million dollars, and that he could afford. When he came he woke up with the sea breeze and the turquoise blue of the waters of the Riviera Maya, it was only enough to open the curtains to enjoy a perfect morning; but from one moment to the next, everything disappeared.

In one of his absences they seized the property, blocked his access and he could never return. Two years ago, his executor, the lawyer Guillermo Pous, began the necessary procedures to recover this « eternal love », and after a good time of obstacles, he, along with his legal team, managed to take the first step: safeguarding the property with private security.

It is the lawyer Arminda Mancebo, who is part of the Pous team and gave her face in the security operation, who explains what happened a few days ago. A great first step in a long battle that awaits them.

« THE PEOPLE WHO OWNED THE PROPERTY ARE LIVING THERE »

What happened on June 10?

A security operation was carried out in the Solymar complex, which is in Cancun, and where Villa 9, owned by Alberto Aguilera, is located. An assembly was held, and through the supervisory council, security was changed to protect real estate.

How many security people managed to access?

Six guards who are inside in the common areas and perimeter of the villa.

Were they able to enter Juan Gabriel’s villa?

Not yet, because the people who took over the property are living there. We want to do everything according to the law; This is a first step of several that we have left, the next will be to clean up the administration.

How did it all happen?

First, I would like to clarify that it is not the home where I lived and had a study, that is another one. Here he came to vacation, bought it many years ago, conditioned it to his liking and, shortly before dying, they invaded him, just four years ago, it was a dispossession.

What happened to him?

They never let him pass, neither he nor anyone else, despite the fact that there are documents that prove that the property is his. For this reason, as a team representing the succession of Alberto Aguilera, our interest is to recover it.

« THOSE WHO HAVE THE ADMINISTRATION AND SURVEILLANCE OF THE PLACE ARE THE ONES THAT INVADED »

How come they didn’t let it pass?

Those who have the administration and surveillance of the place are the ones who invaded that and another town, that easy. And that was also our obstacle, because when wanting to notify, the security of the whole never allowed us access or received the documents.

What is going to happen now?

It is a legal process that goes in stages, and everything indicates that we are moving forward despite the fact that COVID-19 went through us. We are already following up in court, hopefully the authorities do their job as it should and give the reason to whom they have to give it.

For what purpose did they enter this security?

So they don’t destroy it. That villa is used as a habitual residence by other people, we do not know who, but they give access to those who want and enough of injustice!

