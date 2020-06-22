Jennifer congratulated on this special day her ex, Marc Anthony, father of her children Max and Emme, and with whom she has a wonderful relationship

JLo and Marc Anthony they can boast of having one of the best relationships in the artistic world, despite having divorced several years ago. And all, thanks to the love that both singers have for their children, the twins Max and Emme, 12 years old.

That is why New Yorkers, with Puerto Rican roots, constantly meet to spend moments together as a family, including their current partners, such as Jen’s fiancé, Alex Rodríguez, who has even been caught at school events, along with the ex-partner.

Jennifer shared on her Instagram account this Sunday, June 21, a congratulation for Marc, with a collage of photos of both Max and Emme, as well as the four older children of the Now Who interpreter, the result of previous relationships.

« Happy Father’s Day, skinny … I wish you the best possible day, » wrote the also actress, using the affectionate nickname of her ex.

The same day, Lopez also congratulated ARod, thanking him for the excellent relationship he has with Max and Emme, with photos of moments that also pass, next to the former baseball player’s teenage daughters.

Having you in our lives is a blessing. Seeing you with all our children makes my soul sing. Happy Father’s Day, handsome male. We love you very much ”, JLo dedicated to his beloved.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas