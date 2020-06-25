The couple was questioned by the recent rumors of a breakup between them, as Jessica Díaz deleted the photos of José Ron from her Instagram

After supposedly Jessica Diaz delete the photos I had with José Ron On his Instagram account, rumors of a separation quickly flooded the media. Finally, both confirm if they separated or not.

The actress was questioned about it by the program Hoy: “I was actually talking to him, to my bunny. I did not stop following it, I did not delete photos and I did not delete anything, I would never have deleted something, I adore it ”, explained Jessica Díaz.

« We have been together since January, very happy, very happy, » added the also singer, after declaring that despite the rumors, everything is going well with her partner, with whom she has already had a five-month relationship.

For his part, José Ron did not confirm or deny anything when responding to questions from the El Gordo and La Flaca program, who took the opportunity to question him about his intentions as parents.

« No, in time, that doesn’t take my sleep away. I am happy with what I am experiencing right now, then it will come. God’s timing is perfect, so nothing happens, « he declared.

At the end of March of this 2020, Jessica Díaz and José Ron confirmed that they had a relationship, after five years of friendship.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas