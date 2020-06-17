Your browser does not support iframes.

Jenicka, who is the daughter of the deceased Jenni de Rivera and Juan López, He amazed his followers with the drastic change of image that was made, forgetting his traditional dark hair.

Through photographs, which she shared on her Instagram account, Johnny’s sister showed off her new look, now being blonde.

The change in appearance did not go unnoticed by her 900 thousand followers, Those who praised her daring and incidentally told her that she looked beautiful.

Now a dangerous blonde. Very cookie »,« Chula »,« I loved it »,« I love that color in you, “It looks so good”, are just some of the compliments he has received.

May 27 was the last time we saw Jenicka with dark hair, so everything seems to indicate that his new image will go on for longer and more after receiving such positive comments about it.

Courtesy