Jari Jones is one of the faces in the Pride 2020 campaign of a major American clothing brand

Jari Jones he has come a long way to ensure that stereotypes do not affect what his own image wants to project. And this was demonstrated by being part of the Pride 2020 campaign of Calvin Klein.

With the motto #ProudOfMyCalvins, Jari was the image of the important clothing brand and celebrated it by uncovering a bottle of champagne in front of one of the huge posters that it stars.

« There are moments I heard that help you forget when the world said, ‘Never’! There are these moments that I heard about that help you heal when society has tried to hit you again and again… So I decided to create them. Not for me, but for the next dreamer, outcast, fagot, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, a piece of starlight waiting for his moment to shine, « Jones wrote next to the image he posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you « Never » !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down, over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed, made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image, myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration, of compassion, of love and gratitude. . . – Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER !! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves # pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork # melanin #model #ad #sponsored A post shared by Jari Jones (@iamjarijones) on Jun 22, 2020 at 12:26 pm PDT

For Jari, it is not the first time that he participates in a project of great diffusion, he had previously covered The New York Times and from Vogue magazine.

In addition to Jari Jones, Clavin Klein included transgender youtuber Chella Man, queer pop artist Gia Wood, and Brazilian drag queen in his campaign. Pabllo Vittar, among others.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas