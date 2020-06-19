Your browser does not support iframes.

In recent days a new member came to the family headed by Jacqueline Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes, her daughters being the happiest.

Through a photo, which Jacky shared on his Instagram account, he sees Expensive, one of his daughters, holding his new friend with both hands.

It is a beautiful guinea pig, whom her daughters decided to call Vie Evie ’.

« Carito with the new member of the family …‘ Evie ’… #GuineaPig » « , was the text with which the former Miss Mexico accompanied the tender image of her daughter.

The publication sparked comments from his followers, who highlighted the tenderness on the face of Caro and his pet, also known as guinea pig in some sectors of the continent.

«Beautiful and tender. My son had one a year ago and it is wonderful to have her »,« She is beautiful like his mother »,« How beautiful »,« How beautiful Caro, your pet is very curious », are just some of the comments that the publication received.

