Jessica Díaz deleted all the photos she had on Instagram with José Ron, so it is believed that the couple ended their relationship

After several rumors about their relationship, Jessica Díaz and José Ron They confirmed that they were a couple through their social networks, but apparently the romance was over.

The actress, who recently participated in the telenovela Como tú no hay 2, starring Adrián Uribe, deleted from her Instagram account all the photos where she appeared with the actor.

It should be noted that the couple had passed the beginning of the quarantine separately, unlike other couples such as Michelle Renaud and Danilo Carrera. Both used their social networks to send messages of love and express how much they missed each other.

José Ron and Jessica Díaz | Photo: Instagram

While the male lead of Ruby He was in Valle de Bravo, Jessicas Díaz remained in Mexico City working on his musical material and received Likes and comments of encouragement from his partner in each publication.

So far, it is not known if it is a definitive goodbye, because unlike her José Ron has not deleted the publications he made of photos with her on his Instagram account.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas