In a virtual press conference, Lupillo Rivera spoke about the statements of his ex-wife, Mayeli Alonso

After Lupillo Rivera will ensure that your divorce of Mayeli Alonso was due to a infidelity on her part, and this one responded to him, the singer returned to speak of the subject in virtual press conference on the occasion of the presentation of his album Back to the ring, with which he celebrates 20 years of career.

“If in such a case the infidelity had been true, I am glad because he charged me for one of many that he made me. That is something that is his problem and my problem, « Mayeli said a few days ago.

Although Lupillo Rivera assured that by disclosing such information, he did not intend to harm the mother of his children, the bomb exploded and the statements were immediate.

« This week has been a strong week for me as an artist, because we are showing that we are artists and the show must continue no matter what you face, » said the interpreter at a virtual press conference.

Lupillo Rivera and Mayeli Alonso | Photo: Archive

“I cannot break, I cannot bend because of what is happening in my personal life.

« There have been many dimes and diretes this week and the truth does not affect me at all, I do not regret anything, I know that I gave my ex-wife everything you can imagine and I wish her the best in the world.

« I have absolutely nothing against anyone, nor do I wish anyone in the world bad, » added Lupillo Rivera.

About his daughter Lupita and his foray into the urban genre, the ‘Toro del corrido’ assured that he has her unconditional support and stated that he would like to collaborate with her, although he does not know how, since he is not a fan of the genre he plays.

« And if I need to continue supporting his mother, I will do it because that makes my children happy and that is the most important thing in life, » he concluded without giving more details of the status of his current relationship with Mayeli Alonso.