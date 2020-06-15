Affected by his mobility after eight heart attacks, CÉSAR BONO defies death and makes a final decision at the cost of his health

Last February, Cesar Bono lived a complicated situation of Health: He was hospitalized for gastrointestinal problems, the effects of which were added to the more than eight heart attacks he has suffered and have affected his mobility, in addition to those of his hiatal hernia, and he refuses to undergo surgery. However, the 70-year-old comedian maintains his good humor and claims to be realistic; Although he knows that his death is near, he lives without anguish or depression. At the moment he enjoys confinement, which has been a rest for him after working hard since 1966.

« I WAS GOING TO DIE BEFORE THE CORONAVIRUS »

How are you doing in this quarantine?

All right. I have been a very hard-working man, I started when I was 16 years old and I am 70, so these 54 jobs have been very intense; for many I worked more than 16 hours a day, because the theater was from Tuesday to Sunday, and the cabaret from Monday to Saturday, and if I was doing both at the same time, I had no rest. I also did a lot of television, movies … well. I am enjoying having time to see a program or movie, I am taking my naps, so it is being pleasant.

When do you resume the Neighbors recordings?

God willing, this Monday, June 15, is a tentative date. We would return to record three episodes that are missing from the season and that due to the pandemic were no longer made. I also have film and theater projects; I hope that TV is the first door that opens to go back to work, because I do enjoy not working, but I also really enjoy my work.

How are you in health?

I was going to die before the coronavirus, but I did not die; I was left with sequelae of movement, which is what worries me, but nothing hurts or I’m sick. The aftermath is from the heart attacks I had, but I’m still here.

How are you doing with your therapies for those sequels?

They were interrupted by the contingency, I could no longer go; I hope that now that I return to work I will recover many things, especially the ability to work, because before the coronavirus I was on stage and on TV, so it is clear to me that I can alternate two jobs.

« I DO NOT OPERATE AND I DO NOT OPERATE! »

What happened to your hiatal hernia operation? Was it also paused?

Yes, but I’m not going to have surgery. I don’t have surgery and I don’t have surgery!

Why?

They will never see me convinced of that. I, like many human beings, think that we are made so that they do not open to us, and I do not want to have the hernia opened; I’m not short of angina or an appendix or anything … I don’t want operations. And when the doctors propose it to me, I tell them: « I don’t want to, but if you have a patient that interests you, go ahead, I will give you my place. »

What does your family tell you about it?

You know me, and you know I am not going to have surgery. What happens is that it is a way of looking at life, just because I am the son of a man who operated under the slightest provocation, and I am just the opposite; I just don’t like the operations or the doctors.

