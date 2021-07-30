20 How to watch Worldsbk 2021 for free and live: All methods

The World Superbike Championship, or abbreviated as Worldsbk, is an international motorcycling competition that depends on the FIM (International Motorcycling Federation). It started in 1988, and since then it has remained the target of many motorcycle enthusiasts. In addition, prestigious brands such as Aprilia, BMW, Ducati, Honda, Kawasaki, MV Agusta and Yamaha compete. All of them with Pirelli tires.

The format is very similar to MotoGP, since in the Worldsbk you also have weekends with free practice 1 and 2 on Friday, on Saturday with free practice 3 whose times are calculated for the Superpole that also takes place this day, along with race 1. Sunday arrives the Warm-up session and race 2. The most notable difference with MotoGP is found in the type of motorcycles, which in this case are superbikes, that is, they are derived from those sold as standard for the street, and they are required to be manufactured a minimum number of drives to support them.

A championship that has a predominance of an English accent, since most of the champions have been American or English. However, there have been champions of other nationalities, such as Spaniard Carlos Checa, who won in 2011. As for the constructors’ teams, it is Ducati that has been proclaimed the most times champion (17) of the Worldsbk, followed by Kawasaki (6) and closing the podium Honda and Aprilia tied (4). The latter are Suzuki and Yamaha also tied (1).

How to watch Worldsbk 2021: all methods

If you want to follow this category of motorcycles, you can see all races of the Worldsbk championship from the media that we recommend here:

DAZN

The great DAZN streaming platform, the Netflix of sports, will allow you to watch the Worldsbk World Cup in full. In addition, you can also take advantage of your subscription to see many other sports from its immense catalog, including some outstanding motor sports, such as Moto2, Moto3, MotoGP, etc.

The new platform is already available in Spain, maintaining prices and adding more and more categories. The subscription price is only € 9.99 / month. There is also a one-time payment option to save money that will cost you € 99.99 / year. With that it will be enough to be able to access all the sessions, races and content with comments in Spanish and in HD quality. You will be able to access all the events both live and on demand, if you have missed one or if you want to see it repeated.

How to watch Worldsbk 2021 on mobile

As you know, DAZN can be installed on Smart TV as well as mobile devices. So if you do not want to miss any event in the world of sport wherever you are, you can see it from your tablet and smartphone downloading the free apps from these official sources:

Although the app is free, once it is installed on your system, you will have to have a registration on the DAZN platform to be able to access content. If you already have a subscription, you can enter your credentials to access. If you don’t have it yet, you can take advantage of the free month of courtesy if you sign up today.

RTVE / Teledeporte

Another way to see it totally free is through RTVE / Teledeporte (TDP). In addition to being able to watch the free races, you can also access the past ones that are recorded and stored on the web platform so that you can watch them in streaming whenever you want and from the place you want, with just a device with Internet access. and a compatible web browser.

See it for free using IPTV or satellite dishes

As an alternative to DAZN, if you don’t like that service or if you prefer other alternatives for any other reason, you also have the option of use IPTV through the Internet to catch some of the channels that broadcast the Worldsbk. You can use apps like SSIPTV, Smart IPTV, Kodi, VLC, etc. You already know that you must add the one you want to the list of channels and start enjoying the content. This will save you from having to buy satellite receivers and wire and install a satellite dish.

You also have another option, with quite good quality and more stability than IPTV, which can be useful for areas where the bandwidth or signal is not optimal. It’s about using a parabolic oriented towards the satellite suitable to be able to capture the signal of certain channels that have the rights of this sport. For example, to use as a reference, you can use these channels for Europe (some of them open and free):

# 8211; # 8211; Channel Country Eurosport Several European countries ITV UK RTBF Auvio Belgium Servus TV Germany / Austria / Switzerland RTL Luxembourg Nova Sport 1 and Nova Sport 2 Czech Republic Sport TV Portugal TV8 Italy Sky TV Italy Arena 4 Hungary Vovo Slovenia Kanal A Slovenia

Worldsbk 2021 calendar

Finally, so you can get the most out of the Worldsbk 2021 events, here’s a calendar with dates marked this year. So you can consult it so you don’t miss a single battle of the tight motorcycle championship:

Pirelli Aragon Round 1 (Spain): May 21-23

Gaerne Estoril Round 2 (Portugal): May 28-30

Pirelli Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Round 3 (Italy): June 11-13

Prosecco DOC UK Round 4 (Great Britain): July 2-4

Prosecco DOC Dutch Round 5 (France): July 23-25

Czech Round Round 6 (Czech Republic): August 6-8

Navarra Round 7 (Spain): August 20-22

Motul French Round 8 (Russia): September 3-5

Catalunya Round-9 (Spain): September 17-19

Spanish Round 10 (Spain): September 24-26

Portuguese Round 11 (Portugal): October 1-3

Motul Argentinean Round 12 (Argentina): October 15-17

Pirelli Indonesian Round 13 (Indonesia): November 12-14

