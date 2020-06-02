Share on FB

Traveling is not always enjoyment.

Often when we travel, we hope to have the best experience we’ve ever imagined. However, the reality blow many of those times comes from climates that we cannot predict, the current pandemic and, as in this list: hotels.

In this gallery we show you 20 hotels that horribly failed their guests for different funny reasons:

1. How about starting with this bathroom exactly in the middle of the room.

2. “I just wanted a nice hot shower at the hotel I was staying at.”

3. “I would like the hotels to put photos of the height of their showers, so I could know which one to choose.”



4. Hotel advertisement vs. Reality in Vietnam.

5. “This stupid door stop in my hotel room. I hit my foot four times today ”

6. Salt and pepper shakers in my hotel room.

7. The design of these curtains in a hotel where my parents stayed.

8. The motel pool I stayed in last night.



9. This hotel does not allow you to use books to read them.



10. “Slide carefully.”

11. Room numbers at this hotel

12. This mural in the breakfast area of ​​my hotel.



13. This hotel forgot to insert a quote in the wall decorations text sample.

14. The door to the balcony of my room is the door of the shower.

15. This “art” on my hotel toilet.



16. “Welcome to the Hotel California”.

17. The place where they put the toilet paper.

18. My friend traveled across the country to visit me last weekend. Unfortunately, he was trapped in his hotel shower for 3 hours.

19. The sink in my hotel room.

20. “If you’re reading this, they didn’t change your sheets.”



Do you have bad experiences in hotels? Leave them in the comments. Share this fun gallery to get a smile out of your friends.

