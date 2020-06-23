The famous adult film actress once again delighted her followers, showing herself in an uninhibited outfit in the “color of passion”

If anyone knows raise the temperature on social networks, is the adult movie star Mia Khalifa who placed in his accounts, some photos with which, once again, he reveals his huge physical attributes, posing for the camera in sexy little red lingerie.

The 27-year-old Lebanese girl and who began her career in the ‘porn’ industry from the age of 21, knows that with what little she puts her fans crazy, so she did not hesitate to publish the image of her voluptuous body and sensual pose . The outfit is complemented by cowboy boots and dark glasses.

Khalifa remains current as one of the most sought-after actresses of films with explicit sexual content on Google, so keeping second place in this category, led her, in another publication on Instagram, to invite her fans to follow her on her Official page with exclusive content, which has been very well received.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas