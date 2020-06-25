Christian Chávez confessed what he learned from his last love relationships that did not end well

Christian Chávez, who has been in the eye of the hurricane due to the accusation made by his ex-partner in which he denounced him for physical and psychological abuse, the exRBD decided to open up in the midst of gay pride week.

« I ended a toxic relationship I am not going to say no, and it is very difficult because when you are in a toxic relationship you do not realize that there are patterns that one repeats and that suddenly change disguise and you see it so clearly, many. Sometimes because of the need to be loved, you cling to something that is not the right thing, ”said the actor in an interview.

The singer revealed that the quarantine helped him realize that self-esteem must prevail. « For the first time in life I am very afraid of being alone, but I realized that I was looking for love in the wrong way. »

Christian, who participates in the third season of La casa de las flores, revealed a tip she received from Yolanda Andrade: “Yolanda told me that when she was in her alcohol problems, a therapist told her to put a photo of her as a child in a visible place in her room and that she would think of herself every time she went to drink liquor ”; assured.

Christian Chávez’s last boyfriend is Maico Kemper, a professional makeup artist with whom he ended up in a scandal.

Courtesy of TVyNovelas